Rudra named member of NIH study section

Jai Rudra

Jai Rudra, an associate professor of biomedical engineering at WashU McKelvey Engineering, has been named to the Vaccines Against Infectious Diseases (VID) study section of the Applied Immunology and Disease Control integrated review group in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Center for Scientific Review.

VID reviews applications concerning vaccine late-stage development against all classes of pathogens except HIV as well as those focused on the improvement and safety of vaccines already approved for human or veterinary use. Members serve four-year terms.

Readmore on the McKelvey Engineering website.