THE RECORD

Rudra named member of NIH study section

Jai Rudra

Jai Rudra, an associate professor of biomedical engineering at WashU McKelvey Engineering, has been named to the Vaccines Against Infectious Diseases (VID) study section of the Applied Immunology and Disease Control integrated review group in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Center for Scientific Review.

VID reviews applications concerning vaccine late-stage development against all classes of pathogens except HIV as well as those focused on the improvement and safety of vaccines already approved for human or veterinary use. Members serve four-year terms.

Readmore on the McKelvey Engineering website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Entrepreneurship hall of fame launches

Introducing ‘Ideas Matter’

Help name the WashU bear mascot

Notables

Rudra named member of NIH study section

‘Carmon Colangelo: 20-Year Survey’

WashU Venture Network awards investments

Obituaries

Richard Roloff, former administrator and trustee, 96

Adrian Luchini, celebrated architect, 71

Ralph S. Quatrano, former dean of engineering, 84

Research Wire

Unique markers of neurodegenerative disease mapped in blood, spinal fluid 

Finding predictability in the teeming world of bacteria

Hengen wins NIH grant to study sleep’s role in Alzheimer’s treatment

The View From Here

04.20.26

04.06.26

03.30.26

Washington People

Doug Frantz

Stephanie Mazzucca-Ragan

Amjad Musleh

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20