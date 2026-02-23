Willers to lead Division of Academic Specialists in Obstetrics & Gynecology

Willers

Denise M.S. Willers, MD, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology, has been named the new director of the WashU Medicine Division of Academic Specialists in Obstetrics & Gynecology. Her appointment took effect Oct. 1, after she had served as interim director since July 2024.

“Dr. Willers exemplifies unparalleled expertise and compassionate leadership in obstetrics and gynecology,” said Dineo Khabele, MD, the Mitchell & Elaine Yanow Professor and head of the WashU Medicine Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology. “Her commitment to patient-centered care and academic excellence has significantly advanced the field, and she has been an unwavering advocate for populations that lack access to care. We look forward to an impactful future under her guidance.”

Well known for her exceptional patient-centered approach, Willers is a highly respected clinician and sought-after specialist who provides comprehensive obstetrics and gynecology services. In addition to her clinical expertise, she exemplifies a strong commitment to medical education, for which she has earned local and national awards. She mentors students, residents, fellows, faculty members and nurse practitioners, fostering growth in clinical decision-making, patient and procedural skills.

