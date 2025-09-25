Kelly to lead Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine & Ultrasound

Kelly

Jeannie Kelly, MD, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the new director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine & Ultrasound. Her new appointment took effect on March 1, after she served as the interim director since September 2024.

“Dr. Kelly is a superb clinician and researcher who shows exceptional compassion for patients and their families,” said Dineo Khabele, MD, the Mitchell & Elaine Yanow Professor and head of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology. “Her new leadership position is a testament to her expertise and unwavering commitment to drive change in maternal-fetal health. In her new role, she will undoubtedly elevate our department’s practice to advance the maternal-fetal medicine field.”

Kelly is a renowned expert in the care of women with opiate use disorders during pregnancy. She pioneered an innovative concept for care and now leads the WashU Medicine Clinic for Acceptance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) in Pregnancy, which provides prenatal care, substance abuse treatment and extended postpartum support for pregnant women with opioid use disorder. Her dedication to maternal and fetal health has earned her multiple awards for her outstanding care for mothers and newborns affected by opioids, as well as for providing superior patient experiences.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.