McBride, Joyce to edit ‘Thinking With James Baldwin’ book series

McBride (left) and Joyce

Dwight A. McBride, the Gerald Early Distinguished Professor of African & African American Studies in Arts & Sciences and executive director of the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity at Washington University in St. Louis, and Justin A. Joyce, senior publications editor in African and African American studies, will serve as series editors for “Thinking With James Baldwin.”

Published by Manchester University Press, the new book series aims to push scholarship about James Baldwin in new directions; to investigate contemporary issues through Baldwin’s words and works; and to utilize Baldwin’s thoughts and artistry to examine topics that the writer himself may not have fully explored.

McBride and Joyce are co-founders, with the University of Manchester’s Douglas Field, of James Baldwin Review, the preeminent academic journal dedicated to Baldwin. Field also will serve as an editor on the book series, along with Monika Gehlawat, of the University of Southern Mississippi, and Koritha Mitchell, of Boston University.

For more information or to propose an idea for a book in the series, visit the Manchester University Press website.