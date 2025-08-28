Four student films debut at St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

Four short films by students in WashU’s Program in Film and Media Studies in Arts & Sciences recently premiered as part of the 25th annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.

Presented by Cinema St. Louis, the showcase took place July 18-27 at the historic Hi-Pointe Theatre. This year’s theme, “Show Me,” encompassed 13 programs and 78 films — all written, directed, edited or produced by St. Louis natives or by artists with strong St. Louis ties.

“A Bird in the Field” (2025) was directed by Marielle Morrow, written by Morrow and Cole Bernstein and edited by Bernstein. (Photo courtesy of the artists) “Ceaseless Current” (2025) was written and directed by Clara Nipper, with Abigail Brinkmeyer (sound), Tyler Arulsamy (camera slate /cast) and Martin Hernandez (production assistant/cast). (Photo courtesy of the artists) “The Misconduct of Mr. Arnold” (2025) was written, directed and edited by Muqing Niu; produced by Ethen Kim and Rustin Javadimotlogh; with cinematography by Haohui Che, and sound and music by Cameron Selby and River Alsahihi. The assistant director was Coco Jones. (Photo courtesy of the artists) “My Name is Pop-Pop” (2025) was written and directed Sasha Kudon; produced by Richard Chapman, Jessie Goodwin and Julia Ansel; with cinematography by Goodwin. (Photo courtesy of the artists)

“A Bird in the Field” (2025) centers on an ornithologist whose marriage begins to crumble after losing her research funding. Shot on 16mm film during a study-abroad semester at FAMU, the prestigious film and television academy in Prague, the film is directed by Marielle Morrow; written by Morrow and Cole Bernstein; and edited by Bernstein.

The other three films all were produced on the Washington University in St. Louis campus as part of classes led by Deirdre Maitre, a senior lecturer and filmmaker in residence. They are:

“Ceaseless Current” (2025). Written and directed by Clara Nipper, as part of “Making Movies I: The Fundamentals of Narrative Dramatic Filmmaking,” this short follows an uptight college student whose wish for more time in the day is unexpectedly granted.

“The Misconduct of Mr. Arnold” (2025). Written, directed and edited by Muqing Niu, as part of “Making Movies II: Intermediate Narrative Filmmaking,” the story centers on Ryan, an ordinary theatergoer who is suddenly thrust into the spotlight.

“My Name is Pop-Pop” (2025). Written and directed by Sasha Kudon, as part of “Documentary Production,” this film profiles Kudon’s grandfather, Marc Silverman. Between 1969 and 1971, during the height of the Vietnam War, Silverman served as a frontline soldier with the 47th Infantry Regiment and later the 101st Airborne Division.

For more information about the Filmmakers Showcase, visit cinemastlouis.org. For more information about study-abroad opportunities at FAMU, which are offered in partnership with CET Academic Programs, visit WashU’s Global Gateway website.