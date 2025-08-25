THE RECORD

Roccabianca named director of Center for Women’s Health Engineering

By Channing Suhl
hed shot of professor
Roccabianca

Sara Roccabianca, an associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science, has been named director of the Center for Women’s Health Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. The new role took effect Aug. 1.

Roccabianca joined McKelvey Engineering as an associate professor in August 2024 from Michigan State University, where she was part of the Department of Mechanical Engineering since 2014, most recently as an associate professor.

The Center for Women’s Health Engineering brings together investigators from McKelvey Engineering and WashU Medicine to collaborate on research, education and training at undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral levels.

Roccabianca plans to convene an advisory committee to enhance strategic planning for the center.

“I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing success of the center,” she said. “I will continue to host the annual research symposium and plan to create awards for trainees who are doing great work in this space.”

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

