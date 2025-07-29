Kessler Scholars grant extended

Building on strong early outcomes, WashU has been awarded a $1.1 million four-year grant to extend its participation in the Kessler Scholars Collaborative and deepen its work to assure opportunity and success outcomes for first-generation, limited-income college students.

Washington University in St. Louis launched its Kessler Scholars Program in 2022, recruiting and supporting first-generation and limited-income students who want to improve society using their science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees.

WashU’s Kessler Scholars benefit from personalized advising and support from dedicated staff and peer mentors; cohort-based activities to reinforce a sense of belonging and evidence-based programming designed to elevate first-generation students’ strengths and support their academic, personal and professional development.

The Kessler Scholars Collaborative includes 16 campuses and is a joint investment from Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Judy and Fred Wilpon Family Foundation.