Saintilnord, Reynolds named exceptional early-career research fellows

WashU Medicine postdoctoral researchers Wesley Saintilnord (left), in the Department of Genetics, and Matthew Reynolds, in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics, have been named Jane Coffin Childs Fellows. The prestigious award supports early-career scientists conducting biomedical research that could inform the cause and treatment of human disease. (Photo courtesy of Wenjin Zhang and Donovan Phua)



Two postdoctoral researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been awarded fellowships from the Jane Coffin Childs Memorial Fund for Medical Research. The three-year fellowship supports the most promising postdoctoral researchers pursuing fundamental biomedical research, with a particular emphasis on advancing our understanding of the causes, treatments and cures for human disease, especially cancer.

Saintilnord works in the lab of Ting Wang, the Sanford C. and Karen P. Loewentheil Distinguished Professor of Medicine and head of the Department of Genetics. Saintilnord’s graduate work focused on how environmental exposures and cancer-associated variants of proteins that package DNA in the genome alter gene activity. His postdoctoral research focuses on the intersection of epigenetics, genomics and cancer.

Reynolds works in the lab of Rui Zhang, an associate professor in WashU Medicine’s Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics. His graduate research specialized in the network of proteins, called actins, that provide cells their shape and structure — the cytoskeleton. He plans to apply his expertise to explore the interactions among other cytoskeletal proteins in single-celled parasites.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.