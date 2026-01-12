THE RECORD

Andrews installed as Tileston Professor in Arts & Sciences

By Sara Savat

Sociologist Kenneth “Andy” Andrews has been installed as the Tileston Professor in Arts & Sciences. A ceremony took place in September in Hillman Hall to mark the occasion, where Andrews delivered an installation address titled “How Movements Matter.”

Andrews delivers his installation address, “How Movements Matter.” (Image: Sean Garcia)

Andrews joined the Washington University in St. Louis Department of Sociology in 2023. He studies the dynamics of protest and the influence of social movements on politics, media and social change, and he is interested in how relatively powerless groups sometimes propel significant changes in society. 

The program included a welcome from Feng Sheng Hu, the Richard G. Engelsmann Dean of Arts & Sciences and the Lucille P. Markey Distinguished Professor; remarks from Jake Rosenfeld, a professor and chair of sociology; and the installation and medallion ceremony.

The WashU board created the Tileston professorship in 1864 to express appreciation to Mary Tileston Hemenway, of Boston, and her sisters. Hemenway, an active, involved philanthropist, was a longtime acquaintance of WashU co-founder William Greenleaf Eliot. Her gift in 1864, along with her other gifts to the university, proved to be, as Eliot said, “the turning point of our progress and success.”

Read more on the Arts & Sciences website.

