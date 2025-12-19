Kohl selected fellow of social work, welfare organization

Trish Kohl, a professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as a 2026 fellow of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare (AASWSW).

Kohl

The academy is an honorific society of distinguished scholars and practitioners dedicated to advancing excellence in social work and social welfare and promoting high-impact work that improves the social good.

Kohl is one of nine individuals named to the 2026 class. She will be formally inducted during the Society for Social Work and Research annual conference in January.

“I am honored to be selected as an AASWSW fellow,” she said. “This recognition reflects the incredible partnership of families, community organizations, colleagues and students who have helped shape my work over the years.”

