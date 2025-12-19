THE RECORD

Kohl selected fellow of social work, welfare organization

By Neil Schoenherr

Trish Kohl, a professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as a 2026 fellow of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare (AASWSW).

Kohl

The academy is an honorific society of distinguished scholars and practitioners dedicated to advancing excellence in social work and social welfare and promoting high-impact work that improves the social good.

Kohl is one of nine individuals named to the 2026 class. She will be formally inducted during the Society for Social Work and Research annual conference in January.

“I am honored to be selected as an AASWSW fellow,” she said. “This recognition reflects the incredible partnership of families, community organizations, colleagues and students who have helped shape my work over the years.”

Read more on the Brown School website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

College Prep Program accepting applications

Faculty, staff can apply for Digital Transformation Research Corps

WashU Libraries opens applications for Newman travel fund, essay contest

Notables

Kohl selected fellow of social work, welfare organization

Ching named chair of electrical and systems engineering

Himes wins AUDELCO Lifetime Achievement Award

Obituaries

Brian Van Tine, professor of medicine, 53

Kenneth F. Kelton, professor emeritus of physics, 71

J. Claude Evans, philosopher, 79

Research Wire

Psychedelics disrupt normal link between brain’s neuronal activity and blood flow

T cells found in tonsils differ in key ways from those in blood

$3.2 million grant funds research on computational AI in fistulizing Crohn’s disease

The View From Here

12.08.25

11.24.25

11.12.25

Washington People

Amjad Musleh

Joe Angeles

Michael Sherraden

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20