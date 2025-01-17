THE RECORD

Brown School faculty among 2025 AASWSW Fellows

By Neil Schoenherr
Jeremy Goldbach and Jin Huang
Jeremy Goldbach (left) and Jin Huang have been named 2025 Fellows of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare.

Two Brown School faculty members, Jeremy Goldbach and Jin Huang, have been named 2025 Fellows of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare (AASWSW).

They are among 10 scholars nationwide to receive the prestigious honor and are being inducted Jan. 18 at the Society for Social Work and Research (SSWR) annual conference in Seattle.

Goldbach, the Masters & Johnson Distinguished Professor in Sexual Health and Education, researches minority stress and discrimination among LGBTQ+ youth. His work has been funded continuously since 2012 by agencies such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Defense, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Huang, a research professor and research director at the Brown School’s Center for Social Development, focuses on social policies that promote family and child well-being, with an emphasis on financial capability and asset-building programs for underserved populations, including low-income children, youth transitioning to adulthood and children of immigrants.

The AASWSW, an honorific society, annually inducts fellows who demonstrate excellence in advancing social work and social welfare research, practice, and policy to promote social good.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Applications sought for Neuroprep Scholars program

WashU partners with Greater St. Louis Marathon

Flags lowered in memory of former President Jimmy Carter

Notables

Brown School faculty among 2025 AASWSW Fellows

Minton wins 2024 St. Louis ORBIE Award

He named editor of prominent statistics journal

Obituaries

Ardan Carlisle, first-year student in Arts & Sciences, 18

Jerome Sincoff, former architecture dean, 91

Sam Fox, business leader and philanthropist, 95

Research Wire

Self-management skill, sense of purpose go hand-in-hand

Naseh awarded grant to improve refugee health in Missouri

WashU engineer reaffirms century-old modern theory of lift

The View From Here

01.15.25

01.08.25

12.09.24

Washington People

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20