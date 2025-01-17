Brown School faculty among 2025 AASWSW Fellows

Jeremy Goldbach (left) and Jin Huang have been named 2025 Fellows of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare.

Two Brown School faculty members, Jeremy Goldbach and Jin Huang, have been named 2025 Fellows of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare (AASWSW).

They are among 10 scholars nationwide to receive the prestigious honor and are being inducted Jan. 18 at the Society for Social Work and Research (SSWR) annual conference in Seattle.

Goldbach, the Masters & Johnson Distinguished Professor in Sexual Health and Education, researches minority stress and discrimination among LGBTQ+ youth. His work has been funded continuously since 2012 by agencies such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Defense, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Huang, a research professor and research director at the Brown School’s Center for Social Development, focuses on social policies that promote family and child well-being, with an emphasis on financial capability and asset-building programs for underserved populations, including low-income children, youth transitioning to adulthood and children of immigrants.

The AASWSW, an honorific society, annually inducts fellows who demonstrate excellence in advancing social work and social welfare research, practice, and policy to promote social good.