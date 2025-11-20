THE RECORD

Lohmann installed as the George Engelmann Professor of Botany

By Erin Shetler
woman at a podium
Lúcia Lohmann was installed as the George Engelmann Professor of Botany Oct. 16. (Photo: Sean Garcia)

Lúcia Lohmann was installed as the George Engelmann Professor of Botany Oct. 16.

Lohmann is president of the Missouri Botanical Garden, a position that historically has come with a joint appointment as the George Engelmann Professor in the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

Lohmann is the eighth president in the Missouri Botanical Garden’s 165-year history and the first woman to hold the position. Her research seamlessly integrates taxonomy, molecular systematics, ecology and evolution, shedding light on the intricate processes shaping neotropical biodiversity.

The installation ceremony included a welcome from Feng Sheng Hu, the Richard G. Engelsmann Dean of Arts & Sciences and the Lucille P. Markey Distinguished Professor. Hu praised Lohmann’s scholarship and leadership and called her role a pivotal joint appointment for the region.

“Lúcia is joining us at a critical moment for plant science here in St. Louis,” he said. “Her enthusiasm has begun to play a major role in revitalizing partnerships between the garden and other research institutions, further strengthening St. Louis’ position as a hub for life sciences and biological conservation.”

Read more on the Ampersand website.

