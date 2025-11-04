Box, OneDrive data storage limited

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 5, WashU Information Technology is implementing a 1 TB storage quota on all WashU Box accounts and enforcing the current 1 TB quota on all OneDrive for Business accounts, which include Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Teams.

Washington University in St. Louis is making the change to ensure compliance with vendor contracts and to reduce the university’s digital footprint and additional costs associated with data overages.

To learn more, visit the WashU IT website. Questions? Contact the WashU IT Support Desk.