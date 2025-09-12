THE RECORD

Advisory committee leads way on inclusive excellence, welcomes input

Since its launch in the summer, the Inclusive Excellence Advisory Committee (IEAC) has been actively working to develop guidance that will help WashU advance its commitments to diversity and inclusion.

The committee has already begun by reviewing Washington University in St. Louis’ mission, goals and intentions to establish a clear foundation for how WashU defines and demonstrates these commitments.

From there, the committee will recommend systems, structures and supports that allow for practical ways for students, faculty and staff to engage with university values in line with civil rights laws. Some proposals will build on existing efforts already underway, while others may introduce new approaches to strengthen the university’s work.

The committee is co-chaired by Eva Aagaard, MD, vice chancellor and senior associate dean for education and the Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Professor of Medical Education; and Sean Armstrong, dean of the School of Continuing & Professional Studies.

The committee will share updates as its work develops. The IEAC welcomes your ideas and questions at inclusiveexcellence@wustl.edu.

