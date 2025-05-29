Ten inducted into Bouchet Graduate Honor Society

The Bouchet Graduate Honor Society, established in 2005 by Yale University and Howard University, recognizes outstanding scholarly achievement and promotes excellence in doctoral education and the professoriate. WashU recently inducted five doctoral candidates and five postdoctoral fellows.

Five doctoral candidates and five postdoctoral fellows from Washington University recently were inducted into the Bouchet Graduate Honor Society. (Courtesy photo)

This is the second year that the university has nominated postdoctoral fellows for induction into the society. Inductees were formally inducted into the society at the annual Yale Bouchet Conference on Graduate Education.

Named after the first African American doctoral recipient in the United States, the honor society seeks to develop a network of preeminent scholars who exemplify academic and personal excellence, foster environments of support, and serve as examples of scholarship, leadership, character, service and advocacy for students in the academy.

The 2025 Washington University Bouchet doctoral inductees are:

Maegan Ruiz Arney , in educational psychology;

Ashlynn Berry , in chemistry;

Tiana Johnson , in mathematics;

Jaisal Merchant , in psychological and brain sciences; and

, in psychological and brain sciences; and Sierra Wallace, in molecular genetics and genomics.

The 2025 Washington University Bouchet postdoctoral inductees are:

Fithi Andom , in social work;

Maria Felicita Gonzalez-Aponte , in biology;

Keri-Lyn Kozul , in biochemistry and molecular biophysics;

Richa Mishra , in immunology and infectious diseases; and

, in immunology and infectious diseases; and Ray Yang, in chemistry.

Read more about the 2025 inductees and the Bouchet Graduate Honor Society at WashU on the provost’s website. The Graduate Center will open applications for the 2026 inductees in early fall.