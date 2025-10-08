THE RECORD

Montaño, Ramos named Georgie W. Lewis Career Development Professors

Diana J. Montaño and Christina Ramos, both faculty members in the Department of History in Arts & Sciences, have been selected as Georgie W. Lewis Career Development Professors. The three-year endowed professorships recognize excellence in research and teaching as well as a strong record of professional service.

Montaño (left) and Ramos

This professorship differs from Washington University in St. Louis’ other endowed professorships, which typically recognize the lifetime accomplishments of senior faculty. The Lewis Professors are intended for rising scholars, celebrating their achievements at a pivotal stage in their careers.

The endowed positions were made possible by a gift from Lewis, who graduated from WashU in 1947 with a degree in liberal arts. Her gift was driven by her strong family ties to the university and to St. Louis, and she hopes that the succession of scholars who hold professorships in her name will make vital contributions to their fields of study while developing the leaders of tomorrow.

Read more on the Ampersand website.

