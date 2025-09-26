Kim and Tim Eberlein receive Harris Award

Kim and Tim Eberlein were honored with the 2025 Jane and Whitney Harris St. Louis Community Service Award during an Aug. 22 luncheon at the Whittemore House.

Mary McKay, vice provost for interdisciplinary initiatives at Washington University in St. Louis, hosted the luncheon. Chancellor Andrew D. Martin presented the Eberleins with the award.

“Kim and Tim, we are here to celebrate your service, not just to WashU but to the communities that surround us,” Martin said. “That service ranges from fundraising to volunteer leadership to helping civic organizations do better by the people they serve.”

The Harris Award committee selects a couple to receive the annual award, which was established in 2000 in honor of the late Jane and Whitney Harris to recognize couples who contribute to the betterment of the greater St. Louis community in an outstanding manner.

About Kim Eberlein

Kim Eberlein is a civic volunteer committed to connecting the community and supporting the arts. She helped found and co-chair the Women’s Group on Race Relations in 2009, a membership group in support of women from all walks of life in St. Louis, and the Saint Louis Visionary Awards in 2015, an organization that recognizes women’s achievements in the arts.

Eberlein’s commitment to service extends to the WashU community. She has served on several advisory councils at the university, including councils for Arts & Sciences and WashU Medicine. She also served as board chair for the Women’s Society of WashU.

Outside of WashU, she also has served as board chair for several organizations in the greater St. Louis area, including the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and Safe Connections. She also served as vice chair of the board for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Eberlein has supported many organizations through board service, including the Saint Louis Art Museum, the Missouri Historical Society and the Women of Achievement Awards.

Her professional career includes many years in health services administration and consulting in public health.

About Tim Eberlein

Tim Eberlein, MD, the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor and founding director of Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, served as head of the Department of Surgery at WashU Medicine from 1998 to 2022.

Eberlein has extended the work of the cancer center into the community in many ways, such as through the cancer center’s advisory committees, community education and screening programs, and partnerships with rural and urban community agencies. He also has worked to secure health-prevention partnerships with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

He has served as chair of leadership giving for the annual campaign of the United Way of Greater St. Louis and on the board of the Saint Louis Science Center. He currently serves on the board of Pedal the Cause, which raises funds for breakthrough cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.



Together, the couple have led fundraisers for the Sheldon Concert Hall, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and The Black Rep.

The couple have a son, Justin (Ashley).

Harris Award recipients are honored with a cash gift made in their name to St. Louis-area charitable organizations of their choice. The Eberleins’ award will support the Saint Louis Dance Theatre, Forest Park Forever and Safe Connections, an organization dedicated to preventing and ending domestic violence through youth education, crisis care and therapy.

For more information on the award and how to submit a nomination, email harrisaward@wustl.edu.