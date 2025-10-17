Eberlein named president-elect of American College of Surgeons

Timothy J. Eberlein, MD, director of Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, has been elected president-elect of the American College of Surgeons. (Photo: WashU Medicine)

Timothy J. Eberlein, MD, director of Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected president-elect of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). The three-year commitment includes one-year terms each as president-elect, president and immediate past-president.

Eberlein began his term as president-elect after ACS’s annual meeting this month in Chicago. The organization’s mission is to improve surgical care and safeguard standards of care in an optimal and ethical practice environment.

“It is an honor to be elected to the leadership of the ACS by my national peers,” said Eberlein, who also is the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor and senior associate dean for cancer programs at WashU Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “In this position, I will continue to work tirelessly to help the college and its fellows in our shared mission to care for patients and advance surgical care.”

