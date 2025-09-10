THE RECORD

Johnson named director of Division of Urologic Surgery 

Michael H. Johnson, MD, a clinical and research leader in minimally invasive urologic surgeries and urologic cancers, has been appointed director of the Division of Urologic Surgery at WashU Medicine.

Michael H. Johnson, MD, a professor of surgery, has been named director of the Division of Urologic Surgery in the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Johnson became the director July 1; he had previously been acting as the interim director. 

As interim director, Johnson expanded the capacity of the division by recruiting new urologists to contribute to the clinical, education and research missions of the department. He has also expanded the reach of WashU Medicine urologic providers in the region by establishing new service locations in clinics throughout the St. Louis area. 

Johnson specializes in minimally invasive surgeries, including robotic surgeries, for urologic cancers. As an expert in robotically assisted kidney and prostate surgeries, he has played a major role in the growth of robotic surgery in the Department of Surgery. 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Bauer Leaders Academy opens grant applications, hosts breakfast

WashU implements new anti-hazing reporting requirements 

WashU Mobile app being retired

Notables

Johnson named director of Division of Urologic Surgery 

Advancement’s Martin selected for Focus St. Louis program

Guan named Earl E. and Myrtle E. Walker Professor of Engineering

Obituaries

Obituary: Stuart A. Kornfeld, professor emeritus of medicine, 88

William H. Webster, emeritus trustee, 101 

Gary Wihl, former dean in Arts & Sciences, 72

Research Wire

AI to spark new recyclable plastics design

Mouse study links chronic pain to disrupted sleep patterns

Bioelectronic material may help to reveal new information behind infertility

The View From Here

09.03.25

08.27.25

07.16.25

Washington People

Precious Barry

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20