Johnson named director of Division of Urologic Surgery 

Michael H. Johnson, MD, a professor of surgery, has been named director of the Division of Urologic Surgery in the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Johnson became the director July 1; he had previously been acting as the interim director.

As interim director, Johnson expanded the capacity of the division by recruiting new urologists to contribute to the clinical, education and research missions of the department. He has also expanded the reach of WashU Medicine urologic providers in the region by establishing new service locations in clinics throughout the St. Louis area.

Johnson specializes in minimally invasive surgeries, including robotic surgeries, for urologic cancers. As an expert in robotically assisted kidney and prostate surgeries, he has played a major role in the growth of robotic surgery in the Department of Surgery.

