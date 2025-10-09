Barch earns lifetime achievement award from psychology group

Barch

The Association for Psychological Science (APS) has named WashU’s Deanna Barch the recipient of the William James Fellow Award, which honors a lifetime of significant contributions to the basic science of psychology.

Barch is vice dean of research in Arts & Sciences, a professor of psychological and brain sciences, and the Gregory B. Couch Professor of Psychiatry at the School of Medicine, all at Washington University in St. Louis.

Her widely cited research on cognitive control in schizophrenia has illuminated the specific types of cognitive control deficits that characterize one of the most poorly understood psychological disorders. Her widely cited work has changed the way researchers approach the study of cognition in schizophrenia. Barch’s research also looks to identify neural predictors of depression in very young children and to develop treatments that can be implemented in early childhood.

The lifetime achievement awards will be presented at APS’ annual convention next year.