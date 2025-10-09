THE RECORD

Barch earns lifetime achievement award from psychology group

By Leah Shaffer
Barch
Barch

The Association for Psychological Science (APS) has named WashU’s Deanna Barch the recipient of the William James Fellow Award, which honors a lifetime of significant contributions to the basic science of psychology.

Barch is vice dean of research in Arts & Sciences, a professor of psychological and brain sciences, and the Gregory B. Couch Professor of Psychiatry at the School of Medicine, all at Washington University in St. Louis.

Her widely cited research on cognitive control in schizophrenia has illuminated the specific types of cognitive control deficits that characterize one of the most poorly understood psychological disorders. Her widely cited work has changed the way researchers approach the study of cognition in schizophrenia. Barch’s research also looks to identify neural predictors of depression in very young children and to develop treatments that can be implemented in early childhood.

The lifetime achievement awards will be presented at APS’ annual convention next year.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Applications, nominations sought for Confluence Award

Emergency communication test Oct. 7

Brown School establishes practicum award honoring Goldbach’s legacy

Notables

Barch earns lifetime achievement award from psychology group

Montaño, Ramos named Georgie W. Lewis Career Development Professors

Nabunya named ICHAD director

Obituaries

James Ballard, former director of Engineering Communication Center, 79

Obituary: Stuart A. Kornfeld, professor emeritus of medicine, 88

William H. Webster, emeritus trustee, 101 

Research Wire

An inside look at the earliest stage of life

Circadian clock protein linked to brain aging, neurodegenerative disease  

Strengthening soy for better bioplastics

The View From Here

09.29.25

09.03.25

08.27.25

Washington People

Washington People: Kenneth Andrews

Betha Whitlow

Precious Barry

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20