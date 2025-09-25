Register for fall well-being challenge

WashU’s Office of Human Resources presents the fall well-being challenge, Walktober. This six-week challenge encourages participants to take advantage of autumn’s cooler temperatures and spectacular views while working to improve their well-being.

Walktober registration is now open and closes Nov. 16. The challenge begins Oct. 6. To join, log in to the WashU Wellness Launchpad using your WashU Key and opt in to the Walktober challenge.

Enjoy a virtual color tour through some of the world’s most vibrant, breathtaking landscapes while boosting energy, improving mood and making wellness a priority. Eligible WashU employees can participate as individuals or create teams of 4-20 members for added motivation. More details are available on the Walktober Challenge homepage.