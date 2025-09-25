THE RECORD

Register for fall well-being challenge

WashU’s Office of Human Resources presents the fall well-being challenge, Walktober. This six-week challenge encourages participants to take advantage of autumn’s cooler temperatures and spectacular views while working to improve their well-being.

Walktober registration is now open and closes Nov. 16. The challenge begins Oct. 6. To join, log in to the WashU Wellness Launchpad using your WashU Key and opt in to the Walktober challenge. 

Enjoy a virtual color tour through some of the world’s most vibrant, breathtaking landscapes while boosting energy, improving mood and making wellness a priority. Eligible WashU employees can participate as individuals or create teams of 4-20 members for added motivation. More details are available on the Walktober Challenge homepage.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Register for fall well-being challenge

Honorary degree nominations sought

Advisory committee leads way on inclusive excellence, welcomes input

Notables

Kelly to lead Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine & Ultrasound

Minton honored for leadership in technology 

Pollina named Vallee Foundation Scholar

Obituaries

Obituary: Stuart A. Kornfeld, professor emeritus of medicine, 88

William H. Webster, emeritus trustee, 101 

Gary Wihl, former dean in Arts & Sciences, 72

Research Wire

Discovery expands understanding of Neolithic agricultural practices, diets in East Asia

Wearable imaging system could provide insight into preterm birth

McCoy sheds light on bacterium that causes acne 

The View From Here

09.03.25

08.27.25

07.16.25

Washington People

Betha Whitlow

Precious Barry

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20