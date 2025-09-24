NEWSROOM

Ride to win: WashU invited to compete in College Transit Challenge

By Diane Toroian Keaggy
Fredbird with the WashU Bear
Fredbird met the WashU Bear at the 2024 kickoff event for the College Transit Challenge, an annual competition among universities. (Photo courtesy of Citizens for Modern Transit)

WashU students, faculty, staff and alumni are invited to break out their U-Passes on Thursday, Oct. 2, to compete in the annual College Transit Challenge, an annual celebration of public transportation sponsored by Citizens for Modern Transit.  

Riders are invited to take MetroLink or MetroBus to the Mascot Meetup kickoff event at 9 a.m. at the Grand MetroLink park-and-ride lot. From there, the WashU Bear, along with mascots from St. Louis Community College, Saint Louis University, Southwestern Illinois College and the University of Missouri–St. Louis, will ride to the 8th & Pine station for a free breakfast, games and the chance to win cash and prizes. 

WashU has won the Citizens for Modern Transit College Transit Challenge for the past two years. 

“Public transit opens us up to different parts of the city, connects us to different neighborhoods and communities, helps us build relationships and simply get around,” graduate Cate Young, formerly an intern at WashU’s Office of Sustainability, said at last year’s event.

Learn more and register here.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Newsroom

Recent Stories

Tracking deadly and unpredictable postpartum hemorrhage

WashU’s Trusted Tap will empower households to monitor water quality

New study may help uncover childhood lead exposure’s true impact

WashU Experts

Mid-decade redistricting may be new norm

Vaccine approval changes create economic challenge for health industry

Financial tips for the new college student

WashU in the News

Cases of drug-resistant “nightmare bacteria” are rising in the U.S., CDC researchers say

Want to Know Your Future Breast-Cancer Risk? Just Ask AI

What researchers suspect may be fueling cancer among millennials