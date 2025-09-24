Ride to win: WashU invited to compete in College Transit Challenge

WashU students, faculty, staff and alumni are invited to break out their U-Passes on Thursday, Oct. 2, to compete in the annual College Transit Challenge, an annual celebration of public transportation sponsored by Citizens for Modern Transit.

Riders are invited to take MetroLink or MetroBus to the Mascot Meetup kickoff event at 9 a.m. at the Grand MetroLink park-and-ride lot. From there, the WashU Bear, along with mascots from St. Louis Community College, Saint Louis University, Southwestern Illinois College and the University of Missouri–St. Louis, will ride to the 8th & Pine station for a free breakfast, games and the chance to win cash and prizes.

WashU has won the Citizens for Modern Transit College Transit Challenge for the past two years.

“Public transit opens us up to different parts of the city, connects us to different neighborhoods and communities, helps us build relationships and simply get around,” graduate Cate Young, formerly an intern at WashU’s Office of Sustainability, said at last year’s event.

Learn more and register here.