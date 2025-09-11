The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset Sunday, Sept. 14, as a mark of respect for Charlie Kirk who was killed in a shooting Sept. 10 in Utah.
Read the presidential proclamation.
Flags lowered in memory of Charlie Kirk
