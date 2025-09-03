THE RECORD

Bauer Leaders Academy opens grant applications, hosts breakfast

2024-08-22--WashU Leads event during Bear Beginnings, The Bauer Leaders Academy officially launches this years leadership program for all first-year students.
First-year students reflect on their purpose during a 2024 Bear Beginnings orientation session about leadership. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)

The Bauer Leaders Academy and Olin Business School’s Bauer Leadership Center are accepting seed grant applications from faculty in any discipline to develop a new course or infuse an existing course with material that helps students think critically about purpose and leadership. WashU defines leadership as something independent of role or position.  

The grant application is now available in InfoReady. Submissions are due Nov. 30.

The Bauer Leaders Academy also is hosting a casual breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, in the Danforth University Center, Suite 160. Andrew Knight, the academy’s executive director, will provide updates for the 2025-26 academic year and outline the proposal process for new and interested faculty. RSVP here.

