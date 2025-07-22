THE RECORD

Pinski essay recognized by Lasker Foundation 

Amanda Pinski, a doctoral student in the Division of Biology & Biomedical Sciences at WashU, has received recognition in a global essay competition for graduate students and health profession trainees. The contest was sponsored by the Lasker Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at supporting biomedical research, public health advocacy and educational initiatives.

Amanda Pinski, a doctoral student in the Division of Biology & Biomedical Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has received recognition for her essay titled “Are You Listening?” The piece urges scientists to use podcasts as a platform to communicate their diverse ideas, explore different fields with an eye toward interdisciplinary collaborations and connect with researchers educationally, professionally and personally.

Pinski’s essay was one of four selected by the Lasker Foundation as part of its international 2025 Essay Contest open to graduate students and health profession trainees. The foundation is a nonprofit aimed at supporting biomedical research, public health advocacy and educational initiatives.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

