Pinski essay recognized by Lasker Foundation 

Amanda Pinski, a doctoral student in the Division of Biology & Biomedical Sciences at WashU, has received recognition in a global essay competition for graduate students and health profession trainees. The contest was sponsored by the Lasker Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at supporting biomedical research, public health advocacy and educational initiatives.

Amanda Pinski, a doctoral student in the Division of Biology & Biomedical Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has received recognition for her essay titled “Are You Listening?” The piece urges scientists to use podcasts as a platform to communicate their diverse ideas, explore different fields with an eye toward interdisciplinary collaborations and connect with researchers educationally, professionally and personally.

