MetroLink stations undergo construction

WashU students prepare to board a MetroLink train at the University City station. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)

Metro Transit has begun to add new fencing, fare gates and security cameras to the University City-Big Bend and Skinker MetroLink stations near the WashU Danforth Campus.

The work is part of the Secure Platform Plan, a systemwide strategy to make the public transit system safer. During the construction work, the elevators at both stations will be temporarily unavailable for about three weeks. Work began at the Skinker station July 22.

Riders who require an elevator should use the accessible ramps located at both stations to enter and exit the station platform during the construction and infrastructure upgrades.