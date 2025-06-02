THE RECORD

Walehwa to join chief administrative officer’s team

Josh Walehwa has been appointed associate vice chancellor and chief of staff for Nichol Luoma, executive vice chancellor for administration and chief administrative officer at Washington University in St. Louis, beginning June 2.

Walehwa

Most recently, Walehwa served as executive chief of staff to the executive vice president for administration and finance at the Georgia Institute of Technology, advising executive leadership, managing communications and overseeing cross-campus collaboration.

He previously served at WashU as executive management fellow in the executive vice chancellor’s office and held previous leadership positions at the Brown School and the Office of Residential Life. 

Walehwa currently serves on the Brown School Eliot Society Committee and as board chair for Teach St. Louis. He also was recently selected for the 2025-26 National Association of College and University Business Officers Fellows Program, an immersive leadership development program.

