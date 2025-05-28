THE RECORD

Women’s tennis wins first national title

The WashU women’s tennis team celebrated victory at the NCAA Division III Championship. (Courtesy photo)

For the first time in program history, the Washington University in St. Louis women’s tennis team won the national championship, defeating Pomona-Pitzer 4-3 May 23 in Claremont, Calif. The title marks the 27th in WashU Athletics history and the second in the 2024-25 academic year.

WashU entered the postseason ranked No. 9. The Bears have a dual match record of 13-7 and finished third in the University Athletic Association.

The Bears also received a number of individual honors. First-year student Caitlin Bui headlined for WashU as the UAA Rookie of the Year, marking the second straight year the Bears have had a Rookie of the Year. Bui also earned first-team honors for No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles. Sophomore Eleanor Archer picked up first-team honors at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Junior Eliana Hanna earned second-team honors at No. 3 singles and an honorable mention at No. 3 doubles, while first-year Ally Lin earned second team honors at No. 4 singles and an honorable mention at No. 3 doubles. Additionally, the coaching staff of Paige Madara, head coach, and Erin Swaller, assistant coach, were named UAA Coaching Staff of the Year for the first time since 2005.

In December, the WashU women’s soccer team brought home the program’s second national title. Read more on washubears.com.

