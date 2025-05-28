New guidelines set for Live Near Your Work program

Offered since 1997, the Live Near Your Work program remains popular with employees of both WashU and BJC. Over the years, it has supported more than 500 faculty and staff members in providing a total of $4.4 million in forgivable home loans for down payments and closing costs.

Live Near Your Work’s primary goal is neighborhood stabilization via affordable and attainable home ownership. To better support that aim, and areas close to campus and the hospital, the program will adopt several modifications starting July 1.

Homes with prices of $300,000 or less will be eligible for the program.

Employees must have 12 months of service before they may qualify for Live Near Your Work assistance.

Live Near Your Work will adopt a more focused geographic scope, concentrating on neighborhoods north of Delmar Boulevard. The Skinker-DeBaliviere, DeBaliviere Place and Forest Park Southeast neighborhoods, as well as portions of the Central West End, also will be included, as will University City’s current inclusions.

“Live Near Your Work is a terrific program with a double benefit,” said Lisa Weingarth, senior advisor to the chancellor and executive director of the “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” initiative. “It supports WashU employees in their home purchase process, while at the same time strengthening our surrounding neighborhoods. Modifications to the program will ensure it remains true to its goals, and stays sustainable, well into the future.”

To learn more about Live Near Your Work, and to see if your home purchase qualifies for support, visit the program’s website.