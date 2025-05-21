WashU community joins neighbors in tornado recovery

The Danforth Campus at Washington University in St. Louis suffered moderate damage in the deadly tornado that devastated parts of St. Louis May 16, including damaged building roofs and concrete. Additionally, the storm took down multiple large trees that blocked roads and triggered widespread power and technology outages. But that pales in comparison to the loss throughout the region, Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said.

“Most importantly, we are sending our thoughts and concern to all in the region who have been personally impacted by this storm, especially those dealing with the tragic loss of life or serious injury,” Martin said. “At WashU, we are ‘in St. Louis and for St. Louis,’ and our hearts are with all who are hurting.”

In the hours and days following the deadly tornado, the WashU community quickly mobilized to help its neighbors.

“In the wake of this storm, many in our WashU community have been asking how they can help,” said Lisa Weingarth, senior advisor to the chancellor and executive director of the “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” initiative.

“Over the past few days, we’ve heard from dozens of community members who have shared resources and information to support our community. I am extremely proud and encouraged by this solidarity as we come together to regroup and rebuild. It is part of what makes our region so strong and resilient.”

Weingarth’s team is engaged with community partners to keep up with rapidly shifting community needs. They are keeping their website updated with opportunities for the WashU community to help. For groups of three or more who wish to volunteer together, the United Way Volunteer Center has specific opportunities listed to sign up as a group.

The university will continue to listen to the community’s needs and respond as it’s able in the weeks and months to come, Weingarth said.

Urban League donations

For those who are not able to volunteer, or who want to do more, the WashU Police Department is partnering with the Urban League of Greater St. Louis to collect in-kind donations to deliver to the Urban League. The following items can be dropped off at the police station on the Danforth Campus, at 6615 Shepley Dr., which is always open:

Tarps

Bottled water and Gatorade

Packaged snacks

Work gloves

Flashlights

Batteries

Duct tape

Portable charging stations

Cleaning supplies: Paper towels, disinfecting wipes, bleach, etc.

First aid kits

WashU community members are invited to share additional volunteer opportunities with the “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” team by emailing stlouis@wustl.edu.

Finally, WashU Human Resources is maintaining a webpage with resources for those affected by the storm. Visit the site for more information, including community support from several local and national organizations.



For continued updates on campus status and services, visit emergency.washu.edu.