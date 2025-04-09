McGlothlin installed as Gloria M. Goldstein Professor of Holocaust Studies

Erin McGlothlin delivers an address at her installation ceremony March 20. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)

Erin McGlothlin was installed as the Gloria M. Goldstein Professor of Holocaust Studies in Arts & Sciences at WashU March 20. The program included a welcome from Feng Sheng Hu, the Richard G. Engelsmann Dean of Arts & Sciences and the Lucille P. Markey Distinguished Professor; remarks from Matt Erlin, chair of comparative literature and thought in Arts & Sciences; and then Provost Beverly Wendland installed McGlothlin and presented the medallion.

In her installation remarks, titled “The Abiding Question of My Scholarly Life,” McGlothlin emphasized the significance of Holocaust representation in literature and film, particularly in narrative depictions of Holocaust perpetrators in fiction and nonfiction. “I have come to realize with clarity and a sense of purpose that the complex, immense, and at times confounding history, legacy and representation of the Nazi genocide of the European Jews is a subject that will continue to engross me, to challenge me and to provoke far more questions than I will be able to answer,” she said.

McGlothlin thanked her family, peers, and students for supporting her journey in scholarship and research. “My flourishing as a scholar, a teacher, a leader, and as a person is a testament to the mutually supportive community I have found in WashU over the last 23 and a half years,” she said.



