He named Laura and William Jens Professor of Environmental Engineering

Jason He (left) poses with Dean Aaron Bobick at He’s installation ceremony as the Laura and William Jens Professor of Environmental Engineering. (Photo: JJ Lane/WashU)

Jason He, an expert in wastewater treatment and environmental biotechnology, has been named the Laura and William Jens Professor of Environmental Engineering.

He joined the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis in 2020, where he established the Environmental Biotechnology and Bioenergy Lab.

His research focuses on developing advanced technologies to recover resources from wastewater. Contrary to most people’s view of wastewater as disposable, He sees wastewater as a source of valuable materials when treated properly with advanced biotechnologies. For example, electrochemical devices built in He’s lab can remove and recover phosphorus, a valuable fertilizer.

“Jason He’s innovative work in wastewater treatment and environmental biotechnology stands as a testament to his outstanding contributions to the field,” said Aaron F. Bobick, dean of the McKelvey School of Engineering and the James M. McKelvey Professor. “His appointment as the Laura and William Jens Professor of Environmental Engineering is a recognition of his groundbreaking research and commitment to developing sustainable solutions for the future. We are proud to have such a visionary leader and dedicated educator as part of our faculty.”

