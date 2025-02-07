THE RECORD

WashU honored as top workplace for commuters

Cycling to campus is a sustainable and healthy commute option. The Danforth Campus provides bike paths, racks and fix-it stations. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU)

A national organization that recognizes workplaces providing commuter benefits to employees recently named WashU among its 2025 Best Workplaces for Commuters.

WashU was among more than three-dozen universities honored for its longstanding commitment to providing sustainable transportation options. Benefits include free public transit passes, electric vehicle charging stations and a robust campus shuttle program. Best Workplaces for Commuters is managed by the University of South Florida’s Center for Urban Transportation Research.

To learn more about the university’s commuter options, visit the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor for Administration’s website.

