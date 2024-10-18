THE RECORD

Beyond lithium: Sodium-based batteries may power the future

By Shawn Ballard
image of sodium metal and sodium vanadium phosphate
Peng Bai’s research group combines stable sodium metal plated in liquid electrolyte (left) with precisely engineered particles of sodium vanadium phosphate (right) to create safe and efficient sodium batteries. (Image: Peng Bai, Rajeev Gopal and Ethan Boutelle/WashU)

Peng Bai, an associate professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, received a two-year $550,000 Partnerships for Innovation – Technology Translation award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to support his work on sodium-based batteries. The award will allow Bai to expand his prior NSF-funded research to scale up and commercialize his sodium battery technology.

Bai’s sodium-based batteries deliberately move away from lithium and other rare elements used in traditional batteries. Sodium, a more abundant and easier-to-process material, promises lower production costs and alleviated supply chain vulnerabilities, fostering a more sustainable and economically efficient energy landscape. Sodium-based batteries also may offer enhanced fast-charging capabilities and improved operation in cold environments, expanding their potential application in large-scale energy storage and portable electronics, including electric vehicles.

