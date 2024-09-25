THE RECORD

Balloon mission tests quantum sensor technology

DR-TES mission
WashU physicists are using the DR-TES mission to test quantum X-ray and gamma-ray detectors in a space-like environment. (Photos courtesy of NASA's Wallops Flight Facility)

A WashU team launched the Dilution Refrigerator Transition Edge Sensor (DR-TES) mission Sept. 24 from NASA’s scientific balloon facility in Fort Sumner, N.M. The mission is testing a sophisticated cooling system and a novel gamma-ray detector array in near-space conditions.

Henric Krawczynski, the Wilfred R. and Ann Lee Konneker Distinguished Professor in Physics in Arts & Sciences, leads the DR-TES mission with support from NASA and the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences. DR-TES is a collaborative effort of WashU, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of New Hampshire.

A WashU-led team successfully launched the DR-TES mission from NASA’s balloon launch facility Sept. 24 in New Mexico. Physicists in Arts & Sciences are using this mission to test quantum X-ray and gamma-ray detectors in a space-like environment. (Video courtesy of WashU Department of Physics)

The mini-dilution refrigerator on DR-TES was designed to cool detectors to a temperatures of 80 millikelvin, enabling the high-precision measurements required for cutting-edge X-ray and gamma-ray detection. DR-TES reached a float altitude of around 131,000 feet and flew for a total of 9 hours and 52 minutes, according to NASA. The balloon and payload are safely on the ground and recovery efforts are underway. Krawczysnki described the flight as a “successful technology demonstration.”

WashU scientists on the DR-TES team are working to advance quantum sensor technology as part of the Center for Quantum Leaps, a signature initiative of the Arts & Sciences strategic plan.

Read more on the McDonnell Center website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

East entrance to Central West End MetroLink station to temporarily close

Women’s Society accepting student proposals for funding

New event series to launch

Notables

Keller selected for Focus St. Louis leadership cohort

Harrod named Fulbright Scholar

Durkee book named Best Edited Volume

Obituaries

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Bill Smith, former associate vice chancellor, 80

Research Wire

Balloon mission tests quantum sensor technology

Brown School grant to address economic mobility

Friedman Center grant to study experiences of ageism

The View From Here

09.23.24

09.16.24

09.09.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20