THE RECORD

Competition submissions sought

The inaugural WashU Data Viz competition is now open and accepting submissions until Thursday, Feb. 6.

Students, faculty and staff are invited to participate. Those who take part will be given a data set and then compete to transform it into an engaging visual story. This competition promotes innovation in data visualization using tools including Tableau and Power BI, and it’s aimed at helping participants better interpret and communicate data.

Learn more about the competition on the Digital Intelligence & Innovation Accelerator website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Travel webinar available to faculty, staff

Competition submissions sought

Reminder of key university policies

Notables

Chen elected fellow of Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence

Tuch wins best paper award

Sarraf named a top public health student

Obituaries

Charles Lipton, emeritus trustee, 96

Sean McWilliams, senior change manager for Student Sunrise project, 55

Ardan Carlisle, first-year student in Arts & Sciences, 18

Research Wire

Clark to enhance safety of autonomous systems

‘Here and Next’ Seed Grants awarded

Improving breast cancer risk assessment for Black women

The View From Here

01.15.25

01.08.25

12.09.24

Washington People

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Janie Brennan

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20