Competition submissions sought

The inaugural WashU Data Viz competition is now open and accepting submissions until Thursday, Feb. 6.

Students, faculty and staff are invited to participate. Those who take part will be given a data set and then compete to transform it into an engaging visual story. This competition promotes innovation in data visualization using tools including Tableau and Power BI, and it’s aimed at helping participants better interpret and communicate data.

Learn more about the competition on the Digital Intelligence & Innovation Accelerator website.