Martin to speak at Anti-Defamation League event

Andrew D. Martin, chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis, will be one of the keynote speakers at the Anti-Defamation League’s “Never is Now” summit, an annual gathering focused on combating antisemitism and hate. The summit will take place next week in New York.

Martin has worked to ensure that Jewish students, along with all members of the WashU community, feel safe, welcomed and valued.

“As a university, we are committed to upholding the values of inclusivity, respect and academic freedom,” Martin said. “Washington University stands firmly against antisemitism and all forms of hate, and we remain dedicated to ensuring that Jewish students feel fully supported and included in every aspect of campus life.”

Martin will speak at 2:30 p.m. Central time Monday, March 3. A livestream of his remarks will be available on the “Never is Now” website.