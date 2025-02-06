THE RECORD

Sadat honored with international human rights award

By Neil Schoenherr
Sadat

Leila Sadat, the James Carr Professor of International Criminal Law at WashU Law, will receive the 2025 Goler T. Butcher Medal from the American Society of International Law (ASIL).

The award recognizes an individual’s outstanding contributions to the development or effective realization of international human rights law. Sadat is being honored for her commitment to international justice, advancing and defending the rule of law, shaping the future of human rights protection and for her leading role in the elaboration of a new global treaty on crimes against humanity. 

Sadat will receive the medal and give a lecture during the ASIL annual meeting in April in Washington, D.C.

Read more about the award and Sadat’s scholarship on the WashU Law website.

