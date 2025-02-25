WashU named Fulbright Top Producing Institution

Washington University in St. Louis once again has been named a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for U.S. students. This recognition is given to the U.S. colleges and universities that had the highest number of applicants selected for the 2024-25 Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Last year, 12 students and recent alumni earned Fulbright awards to travel abroad to conduct research or to teach English.

“Washington University in St. Louis’ designation as a Fulbright Top Producing Institution clearly demonstrates your dedication to promoting global engagement and mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries,” wrote Scott Weinhold, principal deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. State Department.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program. It is funded through an annual appropriation from Congress to the State Department. Host institutions, as well as participating governments, corporations and foundations around the world, also provide direct and indirect support to the program, which operates in over 160 countries worldwide.