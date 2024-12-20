THE RECORD

Ullman receives literary article recognition

Alex Ullman, a Modeling Interdisciplinary Inquiry Postdoctoral Fellow in WashU’s Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences, will receive a 2024 William Riley Parker Prize honorable mention from the Modern Language Association.

Alex Ullman
Ullman

Ullman will be recognized for his article “Audre Lorde, Sound Theorist: Register, Silence, Vibrato, Timbre,” published in the May issue of PMLA, the association’s journal of literary scholarship.

The MLA’s oldest award, the Parker Prize was first granted in 1964. It is given for the most outstanding article published in PMLA each year. Honorable mentions are granted regularly, but not every year. (There was no honorable mention in 2023.) The award ceremony takes place during the MLA’s annual convention, which will be held Jan. 7-9 in New Orleans.

Read more on the Center for the Humanities website.

