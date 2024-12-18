Van Engen wins Christianity Today book award

Abram Van Engen, the Stanley Elkin Professor in the Humanities in WashU Arts & Sciences, has won Christianity Today’s 2024 Best Book Award in Culture, Poetry, and the Arts for “Word Made Fresh: An Invitation to Poetry for the Church.“

The book provides a friendly introduction to poetry, offering practical tips to engage readers, especially those who might typically shy away from the genre. “Christian traditions have long been rich with poetry,” Van Engen said. “And that richness can be a springboard for reading poetry of all kinds by poets of all sorts.”



Van Engen’s research primarily focuses on 17th-century Puritans and their legacy in American culture. Working with the Humanities Digital Workshop, Van Engen led a team studying the concept and creation of American exceptionalism, tracing the history of the phrase “city on a hill.” He’s also known for co-hosting the poetry discussion podcast “Poetry for All.” He is finishing his fourth book, which explores the life of early American poet Anne Bradstreet.



Van Engen said “Word Made Fresh” began as a side project during the COVID pandemic. He said the award, given by one of the main magazines of Protestant Christianity, will help an even wider audience discover poetry. “I’m deeply honored and grateful, since I think poetry can so powerfully enrich and transform our lives,” he said.

