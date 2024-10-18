THE RECORD

Van Engen installed as Stanley Elkin Professor in the Humanities

Abram Van Engen, chair of the Department of English in Arts & Sciences at WashU, was installed Sept. 17 as the Stanley Elkin Professor in the Humanities.

Abram Van Engen speaks at his installation as the Stanley Elkin Professor in the Humanities Sept. 17 in Holmes Lounge. (Photo: WashU)

The program included a welcome from Feng Sheng Hu, the Richard G. Engelsmann Dean of Arts & Sciences and the Lucille P. Markey Distinguished Professor; and an introduction by Vincent Sherry, the Howard Nemerov Professor in the Humanities.

In his installation address, Van Engen described how he has learned to move between different audiences: the scholarly, the general and the “intimate public.” The latter is a subset of the general public that shares one’s background and deeply held beliefs, Van Engen said, adding that his intimate public is based on poetry and religious faith.

“We all have our own. Mine is not yours. Yours is not mine,” he said. “And that is a very good thing. All of them matter.”

Van Engen took pride in being honored with a professorship named for renowned author Stanley Elkin. “I hope to someday get a sentence absolutely perfect just for him,” he said.

Read more on The Ampersand website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Information security policies updated

CRE² accepting applications for funding

2025 Confluence Award submissions sought

Notables

Van Engen installed as Stanley Elkin Professor in the Humanities

Pappu named American Physical Society fellow

Bang wins University City literary award

Obituaries

Hylarie McMahon, professor emerita, artist, 94

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Research Wire

Zhang receives doctoral dissertation award

New genomic surveillance tools could help efforts to eliminate damaging parasitic infections

Grant supports research to develop gene therapy for cystic fibrosis 

The View From Here

10.14.24

10.07.24

09.30.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20