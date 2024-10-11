THE RECORD

‘Best American Essays 2024’ cites Common Reader piece on Nemerov

By Liam Otten

A remembrance of Howard Nemerov, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and longtime WashU professor of English in Arts & Sciences, has been named to the Notable Essays list in “Best American Essays 2024.”

An aerial photograph dated Aug. 12, 1944, shows the view from Howard Nemerov’s plane during an attack on a German minesweeper. (Photo courtesy of Phil Simmonds and The Common Reader)

Titled “Flying Home,” the essay was written by Nemerov’s son Alexander Nemerov, a professor of art history at Stanford University. It was first published, both online and in print, by The Common Reader, the journal of essays and ideas housed at WashU.

During World War II, Howard Nemerov (1920-1991) was the lone American in a Royal Air Force squadron flying missions over Europe. The essay was prompted by a photograph, sent to Alexander many years later by a member of that squadron, taken from the wing of Nemerov’s plane. Yet the essay also explores Alexander’s relationship with his mother, a British citizen who was injured during the Blitz and who later followed Howard to the United States aboard a troop transport carrying wounded soldiers from the Battle of the Bulge.

Founded in 1986, “Best American Essays” honors the year’s finest works of creative nonfiction. As with other titles in the Best American series, the selection process begins with the series editor, Kim Dana Kupperman, choosing roughly 100 candidate articles. From this group, guest editor Wesley Morris, the Pulitzer Prize-winning critic, selected approximately 20 for the 2024 volume, which will be released Oct. 22. The remaining nominees are highlighted in the Notable Essays list.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Danforth Task Force on Climate and Culture releases report

Flu shots available for employees

Emergency communication test Oct. 8

Notables

‘Best American Essays 2024’ cites Common Reader piece on Nemerov

Cooper named fellow of American Society for Cell Biology

Ross honored by Association of American Medical Colleges

Obituaries

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Bill Smith, former associate vice chancellor, 80

Research Wire

New genomic surveillance tools could help efforts to eliminate damaging parasitic infections

Grant supports research to develop gene therapy for cystic fibrosis 

Neurons that trigger sneezing, coughing identified in mice

The View From Here

10.07.24

09.30.24

09.23.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20