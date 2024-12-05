THE RECORD

Evers honored with mentoring award 

The Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research has announced that Alex Evers, MD, the Henry E. Mallinckrodt Professor of Anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, will receive the foundation’s 2024 Mentoring Excellence in Research Award. 

Recipients of the international award must be nominated by former mentees who are now in research, teaching or leadership roles. It is given to those in the field with a longstanding commitment to supporting and guiding the intellectual and professional development of their mentees.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

