Camille named Rangel fellow

Jeffrey Camille, a senior studying global studies and women, gender and sexuality studies in Arts & Sciences at WashU, has been named a recipient of the Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Graduate Fellowship.

Camille

The program, funded by the U.S. State Department, supports students in graduate study as they prepare to become foreign service officers. As one of 45 Rangel fellows, Camille will participate in internships in Washington, D.C., and overseas in a U.S. embassy or consulate; receive up to $42,000 annually for two years toward his master’s degree; and earn an appointment in the State Department foreign service upon completion of the program. He plans to dedicate his graduate studies to international relations, with an emphasis on conflict resolution and peace.

Camille previously was named a Rangel scholar, one of 15 undergraduate students selected to participate in an intensive foreign policy and international affairs summer program at Howard University. At WashU, he is a Merle Kling fellow and received the Andrea Biggs Undergraduate Research Award, conducting research on conflict-related sexual violence. He has also served as a research assistant and teaching assistant in the global studies program, represented the university’s delegation at the United Nations Climate Change Conference and studied international relations and multilateral diplomacy in Geneva in spring 2024.

Camille’s dedication to public service is rooted in his experience as a first-generation American of multinational heritage. “It is because I am an immigrant that I am captivated by global relations, in constant dialogue with my identities, and always connected to others no matter the distance in between,” Camille said.