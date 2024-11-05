THE RECORD

Sachs testifies on drug prices before Senate Judiciary Committee

By Neil Schoenherr
Rachel Sachs at a Senate committee hearing
Rachel Sachs, a WashU professor of law, testifies Oct. 29 before the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. (Courtesy photo)

Rachel Sachs, a professor of law at Washington University in St. Louis and an expert on pharmaceutical law, testified Oct. 29 before the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary on reducing prescription drug costs.

“This committee has the ability to help promote access to affordable prescription drugs
through the creation of robust competition by generic and biosimilar products, benefiting not only patients but also our public payers,” Sachs testified.

“In considering potential avenues for reform, this committee should consider reforms that not only help promote the FDA approval of competitive generics and biosimilars, but that also ensure access to these lower-cost products through insurance coverage, physician prescription and pharmacy substitution.”

The hearing, which was held in Chicago, was led by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chair of the Judiciary Committee.

