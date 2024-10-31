Four from radiology named Distinguished Investigators

Four faculty members from Washington University in St. Louis were named Distinguished Investigators by the Academy for Radiology & Biomedical Imaging Research. Adam Eggebrecht, Manu Goyal, Abhinav Jha and Daniel Thorek were honored for their outstanding contributions to the field of medical imaging. All four honorees are associate professors at WashU Medicine’s Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, and Jha also serves as an associate professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

(Clockwise from top left) Eggebrecht, Goyal, Thorek and Jha

Eggebrecht harnesses the power of light to image the brain in natural settings using diffuse optics. Goyal also uses brain imaging tools — including PET and MRI — to understand brain metabolism and its structure and to determine how this changes with age.

Jha develops novel physics and artificial intelligence-based methods for medical image reconstruction, enhancement, analysis and quality evaluation. Thorek uses noninvasive measures of treatment response to develop and optimize treatments to inform patient management and improve outcomes.

