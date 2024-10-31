THE RECORD

Four from radiology named Distinguished Investigators

Four faculty members from Washington University in St. Louis were named Distinguished Investigators by the Academy for Radiology & Biomedical Imaging Research. Adam Eggebrecht, Manu Goyal, Abhinav Jha and Daniel Thorek were honored for their outstanding contributions to the field of medical imaging. All four honorees are associate professors at WashU Medicine’s Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, and Jha also serves as an associate professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

(Clockwise from top left) Eggebrecht, Goyal, Thorek and Jha

Eggebrecht harnesses the power of light to image the brain in natural settings using diffuse optics. Goyal also uses brain imaging tools — including PET and MRI — to understand brain metabolism and its structure and to determine how this changes with age.

Jha develops novel physics and artificial intelligence-based methods for medical image reconstruction, enhancement, analysis and quality evaluation. Thorek uses noninvasive measures of treatment response to develop and optimize treatments to inform patient management and improve outcomes.

Read more on the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU community asked to complete transportation survey

Gephardt Institute seeks Ethic of Service Award nominations

St. Louis Fellows Program accepting student applications

Notables

Four from radiology named Distinguished Investigators

Thakor receives honorary degree from University of Gothenburg

Wu awarded energy technology award

Obituaries

Hylarie McMahon, professor emerita, artist, 94

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Research Wire

Zhao, Musiek receive NIH grant to study neurodegenerative diseases 

Optimizing labor induction focus of WashU Medicine grant

Researchers to develop low-power, high-performance radar systems

The View From Here

10.28.24

10.21.24

10.14.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20