Durkee book named Best Edited Volume

By Neil Schoenherr
Durkee

States, Firms, and Their Legal Fictions,” written by MJ Durkee, the William Gardiner Hammond Professor of Law, was named Best Edited Volume by the American Branch of the International Law Association.

Durkee will receive the award at the organization’s International Law Weekend Oct. 24-26 in New York. Durkee will present during a panel discussion called “The Legitimacy of Power and the Power of Legitimacy.”

“States, Firms, and Their Legal Fictions,” published in March, addresses questions about how the law conceives of states and firms. Durkee highlights the artificiality of doctrines that construct firms and states, and therefore their susceptibility to change.

Durkee is an expert in international law with a focus on international legal theory and specialties in business, environment and governance.

