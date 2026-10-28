THE RECORD

Scott earns honorable mention in Weil Best Article contest

By Myra López
Scott

Jenika Scott, a doctoral student at the WashU Brown School, received an honorable mention in the Marie O. Weil Best Article Award contest for an article published in the Journal of Community Practice.

The article, “A Workshop on Historical Racism, Police Violence and Know Your Rights with Congolese Refugees: Reflections and Insights on Participatory Programming,” examines a workshop developed and implemented with and for Congolese refugees in the United States to promote safe interactions with police. Scott is the article’s lead author, with co-authors Ifrah Mahamud Magan, of New York University’s Silver School of Social Work, and Odessa Gonzalez Benson, of the University of Michigan School of Social Work. 

The award recognizes the timeliness and creativity of their research. The journal’s publisher, Taylor and Francis, and the Association for Community Organization and Social Administration co-sponsored the award.

Scott and her co-authors will be recognized at the Council on Social Work Education’s upcoming annual meeting in Atlanta. 

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