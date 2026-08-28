WashU Medicine marketing and communications wins five Telly Awards 

WashU Medicine Marketing & Communications recently won five medals in The Telly Awards, an international competition celebrating excellence in TV and video production. (Image courtesy of the Telly awards)

A movie trailer, local TV spot and documentaries produced by WashU Medicine Marketing & Communications recently won five Telly awards, an international contest honoring excellence in TV and video production.

The 47th annual competition recognizes creators, brands and production companies from national television networks, movie studios, major brands, sports teams and universities, among others. The organization received nearly 14,000 entries, a 6% increase from last year and the most ever.

And the awards go to…

“In Our Lifetime – Part 1: A Piece of Me” follows a family burdened by inherited early-onset Alzheimer’s disease and the hope they find in research led by WashU Medicine. The documentary received a silver award in the category Branded Content – Documentary: Short Form (Under 40 minutes). The team included (cinematographer and editor) Huy Mach, WashU Medicine senior video producer; (producer) Macallan Lay, project manager; (director) Josh Kell, assistant vice chancellor and executive creative director; and Jessica Church, director of media relations.

“Changing What’s Possible” is a powerful, 30-second look into WashU Medicine’s approach to advancing medicine. The commercial received a silver award in the Local TV Craft Writing category. Recipients were Jessy Lobel, senior creative director, and Kell.

“The Cure Within” documents the first patients in the region to receive a newly approved gene therapy for sickle cell disease and the WashU Medicine physicians who made the opportunity possible. The video won two bronze medals in the categories Branded Content – Documentary: Short Form (Under 40 minutes) and Branded Content – Science & Technology. Staff members involved were Mach, Kell, Church and senior sciences writer Marta Wegorzewska.